27 Bag First Class as TASUED holds 16th Convocation

A total of 27 students would be graduating with first class honours as the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State, holds its 16th Convocation Ceremony between Friday November 22, and Thursday November 28.

This was disclosed by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Oluwole Sikiru Banjo, during a press conference on the convocation ceremony, which was held on Friday at the school premises.

Professor Banjo said further that a total of 4,140 graduates would bag first degrees, while 275 will graduate with masters degrees, 28 are graduating with post graduate diplomas, and a total of 67 students would bag PhD degrees, the first set to be produced by the University.

The VC also revealed that four eminent personalities would be bestowed with honourary doctorate degrees.

The honorees include the Chairman of Sifax Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, Prince Oluyemisi Shyllon, Otunba Jaiyeola Wasiu and Engineer Jubril Dotun Sanusi.

Professor Banjo revealed that the convocation ceremony is starting with a Juma’at Service on Friday, November 22, Convocation church service on Sunday, November 24, while it would continue with Volleyball Competition, drama and Vice Chancellor football final on Monday, November 25.

The event continues on Tuesday, November 26, with a health walk, and alumni cocktail, while there will be the convocation of undergraduates on Wednesday, November 27.

Grand finale of the convocation will be held on Thursday, November 28, with the convocation of postgraduate students, award of Honoris causa and convocation lecture.

The Convocation lecture, titled; “From Classroom to Cloud: Leveraging Digital Literacy For National Development,” would be delivered by the Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani.

“In the realm of infrastructure, the following projects will be commissioned by Prince (Dr) Dapo Abiodun, the Governor of Ogun State and Visitor to the University;

“University Independent Power Plant, newly built self-sponsored University Health Centre with state-of-the art facilities, and science laboratory complex.

“The University has also excelled in research, training, and manpower development.

