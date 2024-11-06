‘$26bn African Gas Pipeline Will Transform Nigeria’

Share

The Federal Government has said the $26 billion African gas pipeline project will transform Nigeria and other countries in Africa. The pipeline project, also known as the Moroccan-Nigerian gas pipeline, will connect countries across West Africa and North Africa.

These countries include Nigeria, Morocco, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Gambia, Senegal, and Mauritania.

The gigantic project targets to transport approximately three billion cubic feet of gas per day from Nigeria to Morocco, then onward to Europe. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, said the project would be transformative of the energy landscape of the continent.

He spoke at the ECOWAS Inter-Ministerial Meeting on the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project in Abuja, according to a statement yesterday.

The meeting in Abuja was attended by ECOWAS Ministers of Hydrocarbons and Energy, along with representatives from Morocco and Mauritania.

Nigeria and other members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Morocco, and Mauritania were said to have reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the $26 billion African Atlantic Gas Pipeline project.

Ekpo said: “We stand at a critical juncture where these draft agreements hold the power to reshape our energy landscape, strengthen our economies, and uplift our people.”

On his part, the Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, said the meeting’s decisions were significant and would go a long way in determining the future of the African Atlantic gas project.

According to him, the project should positively impact the regional economy and the lives of local communities.

He stated that strong regional collaboration was key for the advancement of the project. He said that NNPC had an extensive experience in production, processing, transmission, and marketing, and is well-equipped to drive the initiative to completion.

Kyari was represented by NNPC’s Executive Vice President for Gas Power & New Energy, Olalekan Ogunleye. He said: “Today, we come together to make significant progress in the African Atlantic gas pipeline project, perhaps the largest African project, a transformative initiative that promises to connect at least 13 African nations in shared prosperity and development.

