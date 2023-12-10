New Telegraph

December 10, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 10, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. 26 Years After,…

26 Years After, Atiku Celebrates Yar’Adua’s Heroic Role In Nigeria Politics

The 2023 presidential candidate of the opposition of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has remembered the late politician, Shehu Yar’Adua, twenty-six years after his death.

In a post via his official X handle on Saturday night, the former vice president said the Nigerian political landscape lost a leader and colossus on December 8, 1997.

Atiku said he remembered Yar’Adua for his heroic role in dismantling the walls of sectional politics in Nigeria, which led him and his other followers to believe in the ideals of democracy and transparency in leadership.

READ ALSO:

The former vice president prayed for the soul of the departed to continue to rest in peace.

He wrote: “The Nigerian political landscape lost a colossus on December 8, 1997. Twenty-six years later, we remember the Tafida, Shehu Yar’Adua, for his heroic role in dismantling the walls of sectional politics in Nigeria.

You led us to believe in the ideals of democracy and transparency in leadership. It is to these ideals and for allowing me to cut my teeth in politics that I, especially, will continue to have fond memories of you. May your soul continue to rest in peace, Tafida. Amin.”

Tags:

Read Previous

JUST-IN: Kwara Gov Receives Shettima In Ilorin
Read Next

Pastor Adeboye Reveals He’d Like To Die On Sunday After Eating Pounded Yam