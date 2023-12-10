26 Years After, Atiku Celebrates Yar’Adua’s Heroic Role In Nigeria Politics

Atiku said he remembered Yar’Adua for his heroic role in dismantling the walls of sectional politics in Nigeria, which led him and his other followers to believe in the ideals of democracy and transparency in leadership.

The former vice president prayed for the soul of the departed to continue to rest in peace.

He wrote: “The Nigerian political landscape lost a colossus on December 8, 1997. Twenty-six years later, we remember the Tafida, Shehu Yar’Adua, for his heroic role in dismantling the walls of sectional politics in Nigeria.

You led us to believe in the ideals of democracy and transparency in leadership. It is to these ideals and for allowing me to cut my teeth in politics that I, especially, will continue to have fond memories of you. May your soul continue to rest in peace, Tafida. Amin.”