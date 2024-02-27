26 Rescued, 5 Injured, 1 Dead In Anambra Building Collapse

…As Soludo Summons Contractor.

About 26 victims of the collapsed building in Ochanja Market have so far been rescued while one person has been confirmed dead in the incident.

Out of the twenty-six persons that were rescued five sustained several degrees of injuries and are responding to treatment at the hospital.

Similarly, Gov Charles Soludo has commended the move of Onitsha South Local Government Council in setting up a seven-man Committee of Enquiry ordering the summoning of the developers and contractors handling the building that collapsed last Monday evening calling for a full investigation into the incident.

Soludo who was at the scene of the incident contended that the impunity that is been perpetrated must stop adding that any building project in any market in Anambra state must obtain the signature and approval of the Physical Planning Board.

“I heard of this incident last night and I had to come and see things for myself what I have seen is part of the impunity that has been happening everywhere and that is what we are going to stop”

“I learnt that many people have been rescued I think about twenty-six persons or so and some of them about five are receiving treatment at the hospital but this is tragic and it has become evident that people build without approved buildings plans”

“I wanted the contractor to come and tell us why you started building without the approval of the building plan and the contractor has to bear his own cost of clearing the debris of the collapsed building”

Soludo recalled that “not even only one shop would be built in any market without my signature on it and the Physical Planning must give the approval and be brought to me and I must sign it before you can build anything on any market in Anambra state” he said.

He revealed further that the hospital bills of those receiving treatment will be undertaken by the government and expressed deep condolences to the families of those who lost their lives