26 Die In Kebbi From Suspected Outbreak Of Meningitis

The Kebbi State Government has said that suspected outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis in the state has killed no fewer than 26 persons.

The Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Musa Ismaila, confirmed this during a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi yesterday.

He said: “In week seven, we are saddled with unfortunate situation of outbreak rising number of cases more than usual, characterised with symptoms like fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, stomach ache, vomiting, diarrhoea and sensitive to light.

“A total of 248 suspected cases was line-listed; 11 samples were taken and sent to National Reference Laboratory, Abuja for confirmation.

“Two samples results turned negative from the national reference laboratory Abuja, one in Jega and another one in Gwandu LGAs. “Nine samples results are pending from national reference laboratory, Abuja.

“26 deaths, Gwandu 15, Jega 6, Aliero, 4 and Argungu 1,” he explained. Ismaila said that an advocacy visit to stakeholders was carried out in partnership with World Health Organisation (WHO), Me – decins Sans Frontières (MSF), and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

He added that the state government had released N30 million to purchase drugs and other consumables for the responsive activity to cushion the effect. He also said that drugs and other commodities had been distributed to affected local government areas.

Isolation centres were set up in Gwandu, Jega and Aliero, while, drugs and other consumables were also provided,” he said.

The commissioner, then, called on the general public to comply with health instructions and report any suspected case to the nearest health facility for necessary action.

