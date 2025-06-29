25th Milo Schools Basketball Championship: Niger, Fct Scoop Top Prize, Qualify For African School Sports Games

History was made during the week at the final of the 25th Milo Schools Basketball Championship when Father O’Connell Science College and Government Secondary School, Karu, won the top spots at the 2025 edition of the tournament played at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Father O’Connell Science College and Government Secondary School, Karu, won the MILO National Secondary Schools Basketball Championship, earning Nigeria’s first-ever spots at the African School Sports Games in Algeria.

In the male category, Father O’Connell Science defeated Bishop Diemetri 66-64 while in the female category, Government Secondary School Gwarinpa, Abuja outclassed Lanreleke Academy, 55-42 to emerge champions.

The much-anticipated final which was played on Thursday, June 26, saw a total of 12 schools jostle for the premier prize.

The male’s final ended in a nail-biting finish after Isaiah John’s free throw in the dying seconds of extra time, delivering a close 66-64 victory to Father O’Connell Science College over their hard-fighting rivals from Bayelsa State, Bishop Dimieari Grammar School.

In a lively encounter that kept spectators at the edge of their seats, Bishop Dimieari Grammar School led 20–14 at the close of the first quarter and stayed ahead 31–27 into halftime while Father O’Connell Science College bounced back to take a 44–39 lead in the third. Regulation time ended in a deadlock at 57–57, setting the stage for an extra period and both fought toe-to-toe until a winner could emerge.

Earlier in the female’s final, Government Secondary School, Karu easily overpowered Lanre Leke Academy of Osun State following a 55–42 win.

While both the male and female category winner champions got N3m as prize money, the two runners-up earned N2m apiece.

In the boys’ classifications, Government Secondary School, Gwarinpa Life Camp (FCT), took third place with a N1.5m prize money, followed by Government Secondary School (Adamawa), David Hall College (Lagos), and Ahmadiyya College (Kano) in fourth, fifth, and sixth places respectively.

Meanwhile, Government Girls Secondary School (Adamawa) finished third in the girls’ category and also earned N1.5m, while St. Jude’s Girls Secondary School (Bayelsa), Onireke High School, GRA (Oyo), and Ahmadiyya College (Kano) rounded out the top six.