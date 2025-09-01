25th Anniversary: Tinubu Congratulates Eko Club International

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the leaders and members of Eko Club International (ECI), the premier global organisation of Lagos indigenes, as it marks its 25th anniversary.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Bayo Onanuga, the President who inspired the founding of ECI during his time in exile commended the club for promoting harmony, fostering good governance, and supporting development across various sectors.

Tinubu acknowledged ECI’s contributions to Lagos State and beyond, including promoting cultural heritage, sponsoring medical outreach programmes, offering scholarships to underprivileged students, financing skill acquisition initiatives, and supporting entrepreneurship.

He noted that with 25 active chapters across the USA, UK, Canada, and Europe, the club’s history and impact have positioned it for lasting generational influence.

The President encouraged ECI’s leadership and members to reflect on their achievements and prepare for even greater contributions in the future, expressing gratitude for their steadfast support and wishing them continued success.