25th Anniversary: Jobelyn Reaffirms Commitment To Health, Wellness

Natural herbal and dietary supplement company, Jobelyn, has reaffirmed its commitment to support the health and wellness of Nigerians.

The company recently marked its 25th anniversary with a stakeholder engagement in Lagos with the theme ‘The Journey, The Milestone, The Science.’ The event brought together healthcare professionals, researchers, industry leaders, and other stakeholders to celebrate the brand.

Chairman of the company, Otunba Olajuwon Okubena, recalled the early challenges of mainstreaming the product. He said, “The first hurdle was converting herbal concussions into pharmaceutical packaging and demonstrating credible research behind the product.”

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Engr. Abimbola Okubena highlighted the brand’s research-driven growth, saying, “From 2010 to date, Jobelyn has earned global recognition through rigorous science and impact. Over 30 studies have validated its efficacy, and the U.S. Cancer Institute has cited Jobelyn as an immune-modulating and chemopreventive supplement.”

He also outlined expansion plans, including new product development: “We are extending Jobelyn’s value beyond health. Collaborations with Texas A&M University led to the extraction of 3-Deoxyanthocyanidins (3-DXA) as a natural food colourant, and in 2023, we began R&D for Jobelyn tea, with rollout plans for Lagos and Accra.”

Dr. Solomon Umokoro of the University of Ibadan shared findings on Jobelyn’s immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory properties, citing both Nigerian and U.S. studies that support its therapeutic potential in chronic conditions.

The event also featured personal testimonials. The Editor of Sickle Cell News and a long-term user, Mr. Ayoola Olajide, said: “A doctor once told me I wouldn’t live past 25. I’m now 61, and since using Jobelyn, I’ve not required a blood transfusion again.”

As Jobelyn celebrates this milestone, the company remains committed to advancing research, expanding access to Jobelyn globally, and strengthening Africa’s contribution to herbal healthcare innovation.