25th Anniversary: Adeolu Unveils Book On Abacha, ‘Nigeria’s Most Powerful Defence Minister’

Nigerian writer, Adebayo Adeolu, has unveiled biography on the former Nigerian Head of State, General Sani Abacha, who passed on June 8, 1998. The unveiling of the book coincides with the 25th anniverssary of the passing on of the former military ruler.

Titled, ‘Sanni Abacha: Nigeria’s Most Powerful Defence Minister & Head of State’, this biography, written from an unsual point of view, documents the life of Sanni Abacha as one of the most powerful figures not only in the Nigerian military but also in the country as a whole.

It comprising 17 chapters of various length, capturing the various stages of his life and career. While Chapter One focuses of his early years, which the author titled ‘A Child of Destiny’, chapters two, three and four, titled ‘The Owners of Nigeria’, ‘The Spotlight’, and ‘The Emerging Men’, respectively, look at his emergence in the Military, the politics of dominance before, during an after the Civil War, and how, beginning as a young officer in the Army, he rose to become a prominent general through diligence and hard work, eventually becoming the country’s Head of State.

“There are other areas such ‘The Coup That Defined Abacha’, ‘The June 12 Saga’, ‘The International Community and Sanctions’, and ‘The Plane Crash That Changed Everything”.

“Significantly, the book also serves as an insight into the life of “a rather misjudged man, dispelling myths and revealing facts rather than rumours.”

Speaking with New Telegraph on why he wrote the book, Adeolu said: “I have written the book because for the last 25 years after the death of Abacha many people in Nigeria and around the world kept writing negative things about him without understanding fully the true picture of what happened.

“And it can be seen that his government was not the worst considering all the events that happened in the last two decades where Nigeria had sank into a situation so pitiful where bandits, kidnappers and violence on the ordinary citizens of Nigeria had taken center stage.

“The economic situation and insecurities in Nigeria had taken a disturbing dimension where the people are now seeking for a strong intelligent leader today.”

Adeolu is a businessman and freelance writer for many newspapers. His previous books include: ‘The Evolution of Politics Via Excellence in Leadership’ (2007), ‘Fraud at The Hague-Bakassi: Why Nigeria’s Bakassi Territory was ceded to Cameroun’ (2011), ‘Olusegun Obasanjo: Nigeria’s Most Successful Ruler’ (2017), ‘Muhammadu Buhari: The Black Pharaoh’ (Kraft, 2018).