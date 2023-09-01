2,588 Children Sexually Abused In Lagos in Last One Year-DSVA

The Lagos State Government has stated that between August 2022 and July 2023, a total of 2,588 children were subjected to domestic violence, emotional abuse and sexual assault in the state. This was revealed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Ms. Titilayo Shitta Bey, at a media parley held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Center, Alausa, Lagos.

The parley was held to launch this year’s domestic and sexual violence awareness month, which is observed annually in September, with the theme: “Not in my Lagos.” Shitta-Bey, who was represented by Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, Executive Secretary of the State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, added that 40 percent of such abused children have been enrolled in counseling sessions to help them cope psychologically with the events they had witnessed without having a long-lasting, detrimental effect on them.

“609 (Separation, failure to assume responsibility for child(ren), Neglect, Child Abduction, Child Labour, Custody, 143 Child Abuse/ Physical Assault, 235 Defilement cases, three Defilement/Molestation by Minor to Minor, and 33 sexual harassment/molestation cases,” she stated. “The agency processed 5,624 instances between August 1, 2022, and July 31, 2023.

These cases fell into two categories: adults and children. Currently, the firm sees 250 clients on average each month. 91% of adult survivors were female, compared to 9% of male survivors, while 45% of child survivors were boys, compared to 55% of girls. She disclosed that comprehensive Primary Healthcare Centres, general hospitals, and Sexual Assault Referral Centres including Mirabel Centre, Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), and Idera Centre provided medical care to all survivors of sexual assault.