New Telegraph

May 17, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 25,380 PHCs Lack…

25,380 PHCs Lack Required Skilled Birth Attendants – NPHCDA

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said that 25,380 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in the country do not have the required number of skilled birth attendants.

The Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib who made the disclosure while addressing newsmen in Abuja, notes that only 463 which representing 1.8 per cent of 25843 have the minimum number of 4 skilled birth attendants per facility.

Shuaib who added that besides the gross inadequacy, there was the problem of unequal distribution of available skilled birth attendants in the PHC facilities, said the agency in a bid to address the challenge came up with an innovation called Community-based Health Research, Innovative-training and Services Program (CRISP), to leverage the rural posting of Resident Doctors.

According to him, the intervention would specifically focus on increasing, retaining, and improving the quality, adequacy, competency, and distribution of a committed multidisciplinary primary healthcare workforce that includes facility outreach and community-based health workers supported through effective management supervision and appropriate compensation.

He said: “CRISP aims to leverage the rural posting of Resident Doctors from teaching hospitals to boost and guarantee the quality of care at the PHC level through their active involvement in primary health service delivery. This is targeted at improving Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health, amongst other health services within the benefiting communities.

“Human Resources for Health (HRH), particularly Skilled Birth Attendants, such as Medical Doctors, Midwives, Nurses, and Community Health Extension Workers (CHEWs) that have been trained on how to manage emergencies would be recruited and deployed to priority PHC facilities across the country.

“We find it extremely important and helpful that we address the human resource for health gaps in our PHCs because 80% of the incidence of maternal and child deaths in Nigeria occur at the community levels, largely due to the lack of services of skilled health workers in the PHC facilities.

“Unfortunately, the primary health care centres are the most unattractive to our skilled health workers who prefer to be stationed at urban secondary and tertiary health facilities.”

Post Views: 15

Read Previous

Soludo Consoles Family Of Ogbaru Gunmen Attack On Anambra
Read Next

Centre Scores Nominees For NEDC Board High, Calls For Speedy Confirmation By Senate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023