250 Underprivileged Pupils Get Lifeline In Abuja

…as philanthropist remodels, equips blocks of classrooms

Reprieve came the way of pupils of Christ City Global Missionary School located in Lugbe, a suburb of Abuja on Monday, when a philanthropist, Comrade Tega Oliver, handed over two remodelled and reconstructed blocks of classrooms.

The tuition-free school, which has a total of 250 children comprising Christians, Muslims, and the homeless, now boasts modern teaching and learning materials such as chairs, desks, computers, and a state-of-the-art playground.

Speaking at a brief ceremony, the donor said the gesture was his way of giving vulnerable children access to basic education, thereby reducing the growing number of out-of-school population.

Oliver seized the moment to task the “haves” in society on the urgent and compelling need to assist the “have-nots”, with a view to securing the nation’s future.

He said, “I undertook this initiative as a way of giving back to the community while celebrating my birthday.

“I chose this school for transformation after one of my staff members identified its needs, particularly highlighting the efforts of Carol Shalom, the school’s founder.

“I hope to inspire other wealthy Nigerians to contribute to alleviating the plight of the masses by either building, remodelling, or repairing schools in local communities.

“Looking ahead, I plan to continue my philanthropic efforts by remodelling or building two schools annually, aiming to ensure that children in Nigeria have access to a conducive learning environment.”

Earlier, the founder, Carol Shalom, thanked the entrepreneur, highlighting the need for more support, especially government’s.

“The school’s mission is to provide education to all children, regardless of their religious background.

“I want to point out the ongoing challenges of funding, as I currently bear the costs of running the school, and I call for government assistance in providing teachers and other essential resources,” she noted.

