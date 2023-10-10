250 S/East Indigent Students To Benefit From NGO Scholarship Scheme

At least 250 indigent students from South East Nigeria are to benefit from a scholarship scheme of De Imperial Philanthropic Family Initiative.

This Initiative is being sponsored by a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) that would award scholarship awards to the indigents but intelligent students in JSS 1 from Public Secondary Schools across the five Eastern States of Nigeria, comprising; Anambra, Abia, Enugu, Imo and Ebonyi respectively.

The Education Committee Chairman of the Initiative, Mr Chikezie Okonkwo, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, on Sunday, noted that the Initiative is committed to creating opportunities for the less privileged to have access to quality education.

He said that the gesture is open to all the junior secondary school students residing in the region.

According to Okonkwo, the Initiative is planning a tuition-free education inclusive of other fees, levies, School uniforms, Textbooks and other educational materials, WAEC Fees (Junior and Senior), and JAMB fees to indigent Junior Secondary school students with exceptional academic records.

We have contracted Best Brain Contest, an Education Consulting Firm to Organize and select the beneficiaries and the total number of students to be given scholarships are 250 students.

“Frank Igbojindu who is the CEO of Best Brain Contest while acknowledging the contracted assignment, said the Examination where the beneficiaries will be selected is slated for November 2023 in Awka, Owerri, Umuahia, Enugu and Abakaliki towns respectively. Dates and Venues will be announced soonest.

“Many brilliant and intelligent children are on the street today hawking, some are into some illegal activities due to financial crisis. It is in that junction that the De Imperial Philanthropic Family, as a Non-Governmental Organisation, deem it fit to support the southeastern states’ Governors to make education easy for the less privileged ones in society by assisting students towards achieving their set goals in life.

“The President of De Imperial Philanthropic Family, Chief Dr Darlington Nwabunike (Eze Nwakaibeya) noted that the offer has no political, ethical or religious affiliation, it is open only for all Public Secondary School Students (JS 1 only) residing in the south-east zone.