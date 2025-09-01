250 Plateau Youths Benefit From Govt-Backed Training In ICT, Others

In an effort to address youth unemployment and drive economic empowerment, the Plateau State Government has commenced a comprehensive skills acquisition program for 250 young people drawn from all 17 local government areas of the state.

The initiative, tagged Plateau Youths Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition (PLAYESA) Skills for Wealth, is spearheaded by the Plateau State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

The month-long training focuses on equipping participants with practical skills in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), leather and shoemaking, and fashion design.

The State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Ibrahim Musa Ashoms, speaking during the official launch of the training at the National Youth Centre, Shere Hills, Jos North LGA, revealed that the empowerment scheme will run in two phases.

He said the first phase comprises 150 participants undergoing two weeks of training, while a second batch of 100 youths will follow for the remaining two weeks.

Ashoms emphasised that the administration of Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang places a high premium on youth development and inclusive economic growth.

He disclosed that each participant will be equipped with laptops and industrial-grade tools at the end of the training to ensure continuity and productivity.

“We are deliberate in our efforts to empower Plateau’s youth, Ashoms stated. This program is open to all residents of Plateau, not just indigenes. Our goal is to build capacity, drive innovation, and enhance wealth creation through practical skill development.”

“The program, which runs from September 1st to 30th, 2025, is designed to prepare young people for modern-day challenges by integrating technology and craftsmanship. At its conclusion, trainees are expected to be proficient in the ICT, fashion design, leatherwork, shoemaking, and bag production sectors that have proven to be economically viable.

Ashoms further noted that the Ministry has proposed a ₦2 billion supplementary budget to the State House of Assembly for additional youth empowerment projects.

He explained that the fund, once approved by the House of Assembly, will strengthen youth empowerment initiatives and position Plateau as a hub for digital technology and the creative industry.

He added that the government is intentional about youth development, stressing that empowerment must be deliberate.

“The supplementary budget season is here, and as a Ministry, we have requested the House of Assembly to approve ₦2bn so that our young people will be exposed to different skills. In ICT, we want Plateau State to become a hub.

“The Governor has donated the Joseph Gomwalk House to serve as an ICT centre for our youths.

He said the budget covers multiple sectors, including agribusiness and ICT, as the state positions itself as a future tech and creative industry hub.

According to him, the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy is also laying 30km of fibre optics in Plateau. So, Plateau is going to become an ICT hub, and we want our youths to take advantage.” He added.

“Governor Mutfwang has donated the Joseph Gomwalk House to be transformed into an ICT Centre for youths, while the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy has committed to laying 30 kilometres of fibre optic cable across the state to boost connectivity,” he added.

The Commissioner also announced plans to partner with top fashion houses, including Shivodi, to expose trainees to global standards in the fashion industry.

“Some of the world’s wealthiest individuals started small. Zara in Spain began with tailoring. We want to encourage our youths to dream big and start strong, no matter how humble the beginning,” he said.

Also speaking, Zonal Coordinator for the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, Mrs Debora Simon Pittmang, commended the Plateau State Government for the initiative.

She confirmed that the training is divided into three key areas: ICT, leather and shoemaking, and fashion design and urged participants to show commitment and discipline.

“This opportunity must be taken seriously. Any participant found wanting in conduct or dedication will be withdrawn from the program,” she warned.

“The trade areas have been streamlined into three core areas: ICT, fashion design, and leather works. Our role is strictly to facilitate and train. This is not ‘skills for WhatsApp.’ This programme is meant to give you start-up kits and empower you to create wealth, not to sell the equipment for quick cash.”

Some of the beneficiaries, including Lekshak Jonathan (ICT), Bigwan Peret Benshak (fashion design), Sumanya Musa (leatherwork), and Aisha Abubakar (fashion design), expressed appreciation to the state government. They pledged to make the most of the opportunity and use their newly acquired skills to build a better future for themselves and contribute meaningfully to society.

Jonathan said, This training is a turning point for us. We now have the tools and the knowledge. The next step is to build our dreams.”

“This is a very, very good initiative. I must applaud the Governor, because the world is moving digital. With the ICT training, it will boost so many things and give us an eye opener on how the ICT world works. When I go back, I’ll do more research and put in more effort to make something out of it for myself.”

Other participants in fashion design and leatherworks also expressed optimism that the programme would enable them to build sustainable livelihoods and empower their families, while commending the government for what they described as a rare and timely intervention in addressing youth unemployment.