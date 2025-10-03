250 Delegates To Grace 2025 WAICA Conference In Lagos

The Nigerian Insurance Industry is set to host no fewer than 250 foreign and local delegates for the 2025 West Africa Insurance Companies Association (WAICA) Education Conference.

This year’s conference, organized by the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) with the theme “The West African Insurer in the Face of Climate Change,” will bring together insurance practitioners, regulators, policymakers, and thought leaders representing countries across the West African sub-region. Member countries of WAICA, namely Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and The Gambia, will be represented, making the conference a truly regional platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and collaboration.

Chairman, Local Organising Committee (LOC) 2025 WAICA Education Conference, Mrs. Ebelechuwu Nwachukwu, while briefing journalists, said: “The conference will provide a strategic platform for deliberations on the impact of climate change on the insurance industry, as well as actionable strategies to safeguard the future of insurance education and practice.

“It is particularly important for African insurers to engage in robust discussions on climate change, as the continent faces unique vulnerabilities such as extreme weather events, flooding, drought, and agricultural disruptions that directly impact businesses, communities, and livelihoods. “For insurers, these challenges translate into rising claims, increased risk exposures, and the urgent need for innovative products and risk management strategies.

By coming together at the WAICA conference, “African insurers not only strengthen their collective preparedness but also position them selves to engage competitively with their global counterparts in shaping sustainable insurance practices and climate resilience solutions.

Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial hub and one of Africa’s most vibrant megacities, was carefully selected as the host destination of the conference scheduled to take place from Sunday, 12 October 12 to Wednesday, 15, 2025 at the Grand Ballroom of Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

The Honourable Minister of State, Ministry of Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, has confirmed to deliver the keynote address at the Opening Ceremony of the conference on Monday, October 13, 2025, while Mr Olusegun Omosehin, Commissioner for Insurance, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) is the Chief Host.