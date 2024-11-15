250-Bed Ogun Specialist Hospital To Commence Operation March 2025 – Abiodun

Share

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that the 250-bed hospital abandoned by the previous administration in Abeokuta would be partially opened in March 2025, while full operation would be in June of the same year.

Governor Abiodun disclosed this at the handing over of the hospital to Viewpoint Health Management Services Limited and Pan African Capital Holdings at his office in Abeokuta.

He said the specialist hospital, which is currently about 65 per cent complete, was inherited from the previous administration and would provide world-class health services to Nigerians when completed.

Abiodun said: “This hospital will meet the precise needs of our population. It is scheduled for partial opening in March 2025 and full operations in June 2025. “We are resolute in our mission to ensure this world-class facility serves the people of Ogun State.

Following a rigorous process of months of negotiation, we are excited to finally close the concession partnership for this hospital.”

