250-bed Ogun Hospital: Abiodun In Pursuit Of Medical Excellence

After a prolonged painstaking procedural concession agreement, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on November 14, handed over the state’s 250-bed capacity hospital to Viewpoint Health Management Services Limited and Pan African Capital Holdings to run on behalf of the state government.

The transfer ceremony, which took place at his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital, was the climax of the concessionary talks that had been ongoing over some months between the government and the two world-class health management institutions.

By so doing, he has put to rest the widespread insinuation in the media that he has abandoned the project started by his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, at the twilight of his administration in 2019.

As a responsible and responsive government, there is no way the administration could have turned a blind eye to such an edifice, knowing the importance of healthcare delivery to the overall wellbeing of its citizens.

It is not in Governor Abiodun’s character to play politics with issues that concern the wellbeing of the people. Of course, sometimes in party politics, there could be slight differences in minor nuances, policy decisions and implementation but not to the extent of trivialising a matter that is as important as healthcare delivery.

Health, they say, is wealth. Health is directly linked with wealth creation. Both health and wealth affect each other in a number of ways. When people are healthy, they can work longer hours and weeks, which can lead to higher productivity and earnings.

In the same way, higher income enhances people’s purchasing power to access better healthcare service, which in turn can lead to a longer life. Besides, people with higher incomes can afford better food, exercise equipment, leisure time, and gym memberships, which can lead to a healthier lifestyle.

Conversely, poor health can trigger transfer of income or compel the government to divert resources that could have been used in developmental projects to the provision of Medicare for the sick and the aged, thus limiting the growth of the economy. This is in addition to the fact that periods of poor health in middle-age can negatively impact retirement incomes.

There are a plethora of other reasons the governor has made accessible and affordable healthcare delivery one of the topmost priorities of his administration. His commitment to healthcare aligns with an American philosopher, Ralph Waldo Emerson, who wrote in 1860, as a reminder that a good life can only be built on a sound foundation.

As some people say, the ‘first wealth is health.’ So, it is imperative for individuals, government and corporate bodies to treasure a healthy condition and assign a premium place for the sector in their budgets. Ogun State, under the administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun, has never been lacking in healthcare facilities both at the primary and tertiary levels.

The recent transfer of the 250-bed capacity hospital is a further testament to his commitment to accessible healthcare service delivery to the good people of Ogun State. To be sure, the project was 65 per cent completion level when former governor Amosun abandoned it midway.

However, due to the present state of the economy amidst other pressing needs, the governor at the Statutory Meeting of the state Council of Obas, held at the Oba’s Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, disclosed that the project was 65 per cent complete when the Amosun government handed it over.

He said due to incapacitation, the government could not continue with the construction and running of the hospital. Abiodun pointed out that the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, monthly wages and salaries alone gulped as much N300 million.

He, however, explained that the state government was working out concessionary arrangements with global health management institutions to compete and run the hospital on behalf of the state government.

His words: “We are going to be signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the 250-bed hospital right here in Abeokuta. “We realise that the state will not be able to run that hospital because, as it is, our tertiary hospital, OOUTH, costs the state government almost N300 million every month in salaries alone.

We appreciate the fact that the state is not in position to run that hospital the way it needs to be run. “From what we have seen and done, if that hospital is properly run, medical tourism will be attracted to that hospital.

“So, the state has adopted a template that we will be the landlords owning that property and others should come and take the concession of that property and run it professionally.

“Before the end of the year, we will sign the Memorandum of Understanding with the Afrexim Bank and the medical group that has agreed to take over that hospital, complete it and operationalise it professionally.”

The handover ceremony, therefore, marked a significant milestone in the efforts to transform the edifice to a major referral medical centre in the country’s capacity of reducing medical tourism abroad.

While performing the transfer ceremony, Abiodun assured that the 250-bed Specialist Hospital would start operations in March 2025 in the first instance and subsequently commence full operations in June of the same year.

He gave the assurance at the handing over of the hospital to Viewpoint Health Management Services Limited and Pan African Capital Holdings at his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He said the specialist hospital, which is currently about 65 per cent complete, was inherited from the previous administration and would provide world-class health services to Nigerians when completed.

He said: “This hospital will meet the precise needs of our population. It is scheduled for partial opening in March 2025 and full operations in June 2025.

“We are resolute in our mission to ensure this world-class facility serves the people of Ogun State. Following a rigorous process of months of negotiation, we are excited to finally close the concession partnership for this hospital.

“This hospital facility is an ongoing development in partnership with Viewpoint Health Management Services Limited, which is in partnership with HealthShare South Africa, a very reputable hospital management company. This stands as a testament to our shared commitment to delivering state-of-the-art healthcare to our people.

