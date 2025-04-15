New Telegraph

25-Year-Old Emerges Regent Of Akungba-Akoko

A new Regent has been appointed for Akungba-Akoko, a prominent town in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State. She’s Princess Adeyemi Faith Ajimo, a 25-year-old university graduate and the first daughter of the late monarch.

The appointment follows the passing of its traditional ruler, Oba Isaac Sunday Adeyeye Ajimo III, who died on March 3, 2025. The Regent hails from the Ole Ruling House, and her selection was made after a unanimous decision by the family and traditional council.

In a formal letter addressed to the Chairman of Akoko South West Local Government, the Alale Council of Chiefs confirmed her appointment.

The letter was endorsed by notable chiefs including the High Chief Alakun of Igbelu Quarters, High Chief Olubaka of Ibaka Quarters, High Chief Olukusa of Okusa Quarters, High Chief Asalu of Akua Quarters, and High Chief Alagure of Ilale Quarters.

The decision to install Princess Ajimo as regent followed a family meeting presided over by the head of the Ole Ruling House, Pa Thomas Olufe Olanipon. Fourteen other princes were present during the deliberation.

