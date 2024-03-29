25-Year-Old Bags Life Imprisonment For Rape In Jigawa

Jigawa State High Court on Friday sentenced a 25-year-old man, Aminu Ali who sexually assaulted and molested a 10-year-old boy to life imprisonment.

The presiding judge, Justice Musa Ubale delivered the judgment after the accused pleaded guilty to the allegation.

Ali, a resident of the state’s Aukayawa Quarters in the Gwaram Local Government Area, was found guilty after the prosecution produced four exhibits, including a medical report, and five witnesses to prove his guilt “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Ali lured the victim and had anal intercourse with him, the prosecution successfully argued.

According to Justice Ubale’s ruling, the prosecution had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Consequently, the court imposed a life sentence on Ali in accordance with Section 3 (2&4) of Jigawa State’s Violence Against Person Prohibition Law (VAPP LAW).

The offender was also informed of his right to file an appeal of the verdict within three months.