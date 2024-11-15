25 People die in Sokoto gastroenteritis outbreak

Share

About 25 people have been confirmed dead due to an outbreak of gastroenteritis in three local government areas of Sokoto State.

The state Commissioner for Health, Hajiya Rabi Balarabe, disclosed this, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the incident on Friday in Sokoto.

According to Balarabe, 1,160 people were affected by the outbreak with 25 succumbing to the disease.

The affected areas include Sokoto North, Silame, and Kware Local Government areas.

The commissioner stated that rescue teams are working collaboratively with the state government to manage the outbreak.

In response to the crisis, the state government purchased and distributed drugs free of charge to 18 local governments as an intervention measure.

Balarabe appreciated the turnout of women, especially pregnant women, seeking medical consultations and pregnancy tests at various health institutions.

She highlighted challenges facing the health sector, including dilapidated infrastructure and inadequate resources, which have plagued the sector for the past eight years.

However, she expressed hope in the efforts of Governor Ahmad Aliyu to revitalize the sector.

Balarabe noted that patients often face numerous problems in public health institutions such as atrocities, loud disturbances, lack of water, and power outages.

She commended the governor for recruiting 864 nurses and midwives to address these issues and announced plans to recruit additional supporting staff.

