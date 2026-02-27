25 Osun PDP Lawmakers Defect To Accord Party

Twenty-five members of the Osun State House of Assembly elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have formally declared their defection to the Accord.

A statement issued by the speaker’s Chief Press Secretary, Olamide Tiamiyu, confirmed that the decision was reached during a parliamentary meeting.

According to the statement, the members had resigned from the PDP weeks ago. Following what they described as deep reflection and extensive consultations with supporters, political associates and key stakeholders, they resolved to align with Accord.

The lawmakers are convinced that Accord provides a more stable, inclusive and people-centred platform through which they can continue to serve the people of Osun State.

They emphasised the importance of identifying with a political party that reflects the values they hold dear.

The lawmakers explained that the move was driven by a determination to advance the collective interests of the people and to sustain development across the state.

Meanwhile, after the Parliamentary, they proceeded to the Banquet Hall to meet with the Governor and Top Accord leaders, where the formal declaration was officially made by the speaker

They reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Governor, His Excellency Sen. Ademola Jacskon Nurudeen Adeleke, commitment to quality representation, transparency and responsive leadership.

The defecting members also urged their supporters and well-wishers to remain steadfast and join them as they embark on this new political chapter.

They further noted that their decision to join the Governor’s party was aimed at ensuring continuity in governance and accelerating development for the people of Osun State.