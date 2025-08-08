25 Face Death Sentence For GBV Violation In Kaduna

…15,000 women to get N5bn grants

The Kaduna State Government has said that 25 genderbased violence (GBV) perpetrators have been sentenced to death as part of efforts to curb the menace in the state. The Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Dr Rabi Salisu, disclosed this in Kaduna while receiving a delegation from the Muslim Opinion Leaders for the Prevention of GenderBased Violence in Northern Nigeria Project.

The project is being anchored by the Development Research and Projects Centre (DRPC) with support from the Ford Foundation. Salisu also announced that arrangements have been concluded to empower 15,000 women across the state with N5 billion under the Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) Fund.

She said the initiative was in line with the implementation of the Kaduna State Women’s Economic Empowerment Policy, launched in December 2024 by Gov. Uba Sani.

According to the commissioner, the beneficiaries were drawn from all 23 local government areas and include members of 750 women’s cooperatives identified for the empowerment programme. “I am happy to inform you that His Excellency has fulfilled his commitment. “The N5 billion approved in November 2024 has been captured in the 2025 budget and will soon be disbursed to the targeted cooperatives,” she said.