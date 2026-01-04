25 Dead, 14 Missing In Yobe Boat Accident – NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed that no fewer than 25 individuals have lost their lives and 14 others are missing following a boat accident in Nguru LGA in Yobe State.

New Telegraph gathered that the tragic incident occurred at about 7:48 pm on Saturday, as the canoe carrying 52 passengers was travelling from Adiyani in Jigawa State to Garbi community in Yobe capsized.

Reacting to the development, the Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mohammed Goje, said 13 people were rescued in the process.

The passengers were reportedly returning from fishing and farming activities when the canoe capsized midway across the water channel.

“The accident occurred at about 7.48 pm on Saturday, January 3, 2026, when a canoe carrying 52 passengers capsized while travelling from Adiyani town in Guri Local government area of Jigawa state to Garbi town in Nguru local government area of Yobe state.

“Preliminary report indicates 25 persons are dead, 13 rescued, while 14 persons are still missing and the rescue operations are ongoing,” Goje said.

Governor Mai Mala Buni has commiserated with the families of the dead victims.

He also directed that all necessary medical and logistical support be provided immediately to the victims for prompt medications.

Nguru is about 230 kilometres from Damaturu, the state capital.