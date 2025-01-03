25 Days After, Abducted Retired Anglican Archbishop, Driver Released

Share

The abducted retired Anglican Archbishop of the Niger Province and former Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Prof. Godwin Okpala, and his driver have regained freedom from their captors after about 25 days.

Okpala, together with his driver, went missing on Friday, December 7, 2024, after they set out on a trip to Umuchu community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, but failed to arrive at their destination.

A day after the abduction, a prayer request issued by the Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Rt. Rev. Ndubuisi Obi called for intercessory prayers for the Archbishop’s safe return.

About 10 days later, their continued abduction generated tension, anxiety, and concerns among residents and critical stakeholders in the state. Since then, their whereabouts remained unknown, and the development continued to generate tension and anxiety among critical stakeholders and politicians across the state until the news of their release filtered in early yesterday.

The information about their release was reliably gathered from the Diocese, which was confirmed by a high-ranking officer and source in the Church, as well as a short statement obtained from the source.

