25 Armed Robbery, Terrorism Suspects Detained In Imo

The Imo State Police Command said it has recorded a significant breakthrough in the fight against crime and criminality, following the detention of 25 criminal suspects in January.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Henry Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement in Owerri yesterday, stated that the feat followed enhanced security strategies implemented by the Commissioner of Police, AIG Aboki Danjuma.

He stated that through sustained operations by the command’s AntiKidnapping Unit and other tactical teams, the suspects were detained for offences bordering on kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, and drug peddling.

He further stated that the suspects were linked to crimes, such as terrorism, murder, child trafficking, stealing, and receiving stolen property.

“In the course of the investigations, operatives recovered four assault rifles, 25 cartridges, two vehicles, three motorcycles, about 1,200kg (35 bags) of marijuana, stolen aluminium roofing sheets, and other incriminating exhibits.

“Prominent among those arrested are suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN),” Okoye stated.

He listed the ESN suspects to include Eririogu Chukwuebuka, 28, of Egwuede Atta, Njaba LGA, Ezemonye Orji, 32, of Edda, Afikpo, Ebonyi State, and Kelechi Michael, 28, of Ubowuala, Emekuku, Owerri North LGA, and three others.

According to the statement, the suspects were allegedly responsible for the 2021 murder of the Traditional Ruler of Okwudo Autonomous Community, Eze E. Durueburuo, and the Traditional Ruler of Ihebinowere Autonomous Community, Eze Sampson Osunwa, both in Njaba LGA. “They were also detained for alleged kidnapping and armed robbery,” he added.