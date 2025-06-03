24Telemed Deploys Telemedicine Services Across 326 PHCs In Anambra

Share

24Telemed, a social enterprise dedicated to deploying and managing telemedicine programs to bridge healthcare gaps in hard-to-reach rural communities, has successfully rolled out telemedicine services across 326 Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) in all 21 Local Government Areas of Anambra State.

In an exclusive interview, Dr. Marriette Obianozie-Amadi, Co-founder of 24Telemed, explained how the enterprise developed and implemented telemedicine—providing remote clinical services through real-time two-way audio and visual communication between patients and healthcare providers—across Anambra’s PHCs.

Dr. Obianozie-Amadi passionately urged governments, development partners, and philanthropists to invest more in rural telemedicine.

She described telemedicine as a groundbreaking medical revolution and transformative healthcare initiative that is quietly reshaping access to quality healthcare in Nigeria’s rural communities.

“Telemedicine is a necessity, especially in hard-to-reach rural areas where people have no other medical options. If we truly want to solve the healthcare access crisis, we must scale innovations like this,” she stated.

Dr. Obianozie-Amadi also shared a deeply personal story behind her commitment to rural healthcare.

The death of her mother was a pivotal moment that inspired her journey into medicine and the eventual founding of 24Telemed.

While she is a trained medical doctor with extensive clinical and healthcare management experience, the COVID-19 pandemic further motivated her to address Nigeria’s rural healthcare challenges.

Unlike urban-centered models, 24Telemed focuses on communities often disconnected both literally and figuratively from quality medical care.

In September 2022, in partnership with the Anambra State Ministry of Health, a centralized telemedicine hub was launched by Governor Willie Obiano, marking the beginning of 24Telemed’s footprint in the state. By January 2025, telemedicine services had been deployed to 326 primary healthcare centers statewide, ensuring full local government area coverage.

Dr. Obianozie-Amadi emphasized that deployment was more than installing devices or apps; it involved setting up full-scale, tailored, community-friendly telemedicine services that allow rural residents to consult specialist doctors remotely via local health workers without traveling long distances or incurring high costs.

When asked about overcoming challenges such as poor infrastructure, low digital literacy, and local resistance, she credited the success to resilience, tenacity, strategic stakeholder engagement, and adaptability. She also expressed gratitude to the Anambra State Ministry of Health for its crucial support during implementation.

Looking ahead, Dr. Obianozie-Amadi revealed 24Telemed’s vision to expand telemedicine services to other rural areas across Nigeria, ensuring that children in remote locations have the same access to doctors as those in urban centers like Victoria Island.

“With telemedicine now operational throughout Anambra State, the healthcare narrative in rural communities is shifting from despair to hope, from distance to connection, and from avoidable deaths to affordable, quality care at the doorstep of the rural population,” she concluded.

