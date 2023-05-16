24hrs After Murphy Afolabi’s Death, Another Actor Losses Beloved Brother

Less than 24 hours after the death of a Yoruba actor, Murph Afolabi, another Yoruba actor, Ayo Olaiya loss his brother, Temitope Olaiya to the cold hands of death.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi died on Sunday morning at the age of 49 years after he slip in the bathroom.

Hours after the announcement of the death of the popular actor, another Yoruba actor has taken to his social media handle to announce the passing of his beloved brother.

Ayo Olaiya broke into tears in a video he posted on his Instagram page, where he made the sad news about his brother know to the public.

Ayo also said that his brother died in a religious house.

The post reads “Oh death! You’ve taken from me again! You have snatched my dearest brother, Temitope Adufe Olaiya from me. Brother Tope, you are truly a fighter and a warrior.

“Even in this loss, I’m happy you died in the house of God. What a glorious exit! May your gentle soul rest in perfect peace. We love you but God loves you more. We lost Sir Murphy Afolabi yesterday and I lost my beloved brother today.”

The movie star also advised his followers, saying: “Let’s always learn from the death. We are all like dreamers in this world. One day, we will wake up from our dreams and that would be the end.

“Let’s take things easy in this world. May we all live long to fulfil our destiny in life. Rest on Bodami Tope. Bodami dead.”

Ayo made a video on Sunday where he wept while paying tributes to Murphy who died after a fall in his bathroom.

“This world is not our home and no one will get out of it alive. Therefore, remember to live well and do good while you’re still on the journey. Good night Murphy Omoafolabi

May your gentle soul rest in perfect peace,” he captioned the video.