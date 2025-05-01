247 Ghost Workers: Govt Lied, Their Retirement Wasn’t Processed – NLC

Share

The Kano State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has described as false and misleading the state government’s claim that it uncovered 247 ghost workers in local governments and recovered N27 million back to the treasury.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Workers’ Day celebration in Kano on Thursday, the State NLC Chairman, Inuwa Kabir, said the claims are baseless.

“I can authoritatively tell you that the information about local government ghost workers is not true,” he stated.

“The Salary Department of the local government issued a memo alleging that some retired workers were still receiving salaries. But why are their salaries still being paid?”

According to him, the problem lies in the failure of the government to process retirement documents for affected workers.

“In the local governments, when you retire, you are expected to submit your retirement application. But even after the date of exit, the retirement process is not completed.

“Salary stoppage can only occur once retirement procedures are properly processed,” Kabir explained.

He continued: “You can’t just stop someone’s salary without the necessary documentation confirming they have exited the service. So, who is receiving these salaries? It’s the same workers — because their retirements were never officially processed. They’re still considered workers, not ghost workers.”

Kabir stressed that these workers had informed the government of their retirement, but the government failed to take the necessary steps to remove them from the payroll.

“This is why Labour is taking decisive steps. We will ensure that every retirement desk officer in every local government is held accountable. We’ll summon them to appear before the Congress. If this continues, they must sign an agreement with the government to stop this blackmail.”

He decried what he called an attempt to tarnish the image of labour workers, saying, “They are blackmailing us with the actions of a few individuals, whereas we have over 190,000 workers in Kano.”

Kabir added that the NLC is engaging the government to ensure the affected workers are treated fairly.

“We are pleading with the government not to jail them, but to ask for refunds where necessary. The fault lies in the system, not with the workers,” he said.

The NLC Chairman also expressed concern over the growing trend of labour casualization, particularly in schools and hospitals.

“These are critical institutions. Schools mold future leaders, and hospitals deal with human lives. You can’t entrust such responsibilities to casual workers,” he said.

Kabir warned that casual workers may lack the commitment needed for sensitive roles due to job insecurity and urged the government to convert them to permanent staff.

“This is not just a labour issue — it’s a societal one. We call on the government to address it urgently so that healthcare and education institutions can function effectively,” he concluded.

Share