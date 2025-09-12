2,412 Patients Benefit From Free Eye Medical Services In Ebony

No fewer than 2,412 patients have received free eye medical treatment at the David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, Uburu, Ebonyi State from February 2025 till date.

In a related development, a total of 179 surgeries have been performed free of charge at the institution within the period under review.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution Professor Jesse Uneke, made the disclosure yesterday while conducting journalists round the eye center on a facility tour in the institution.

The facility tour witnessed visitation to major departments of the center namely renal center, Institute for Eye Health and Visual Sciences, International Institute for Cancer Research among others.

Uneke who also doubles as a Professor of Medical Parasitology and Research Policy, said that the institution has continued to offer free eye services at the facility noting that research has commenced at the center to understand the major eye challenges confronting the people.

“Today we invited you people to come and see some of the achievements recorded at the eye center of the institution. Total number of persons attended to from February to August 2025 ranged from 307 to 391 per month”, he said.