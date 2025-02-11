Share

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), on Tuesday revealed it has discovered about 2,400 new records related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.

According to the FBI, the development followed the new records search by an executive order from President Donald Trump.

Upon assuming office, Trump signed an executive order that led to the declassification of files linked to JF Kennedy’s assassination, his brother Sen. Robert, and civil rights activist, Martin Luther King Jr.

However, a statement from the FBI said it performed a new search of Kennedy’s assassination records following Trump’s January 23 executive order.

“The search resulted in approximately 2,400 newly inventoried and digitized records that were previously unrecognized as related to the JFK assassination case file,” the FBI said.

The FBI said it can quickly comb through and find records as a result of the “more comprehensive” inventory and “technological advances in automating” its record-keeping processes.

In 1992, US Congress enacted the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act, which required all assassination-related material will be kept in a single collection within the National Archives and be publicly released.

In 2023, the administration of former US president Joe Biden said the National Archives had concluded its review of the classified JFK assassination documents, with 99 per cent of the records having been publicly released.

But, during Trump’s campaign in 2024, he vowed to unseal all the documents related to the JFK assassination.

Kennedy was shot and killed on November 22, 1963, while riding in an open convertible limousine through downtown Dallas.

Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested and charged but was killed before he could stand trial.

