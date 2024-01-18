240 Persons Rendered Homeless As Rainstorm Sweeps Delta Community

Over 80 families have been rendered homeless at Obiaruku community in Ukwuani Lo- cal Government Area of Delta State following as rainstorm wreck havoc in the locality. Over four buildings col-lapsed, trees were uprooted, while the roofs of over 10 houses were pulled off.

Although no life was lost in the disaster, indigenes expressed concern over the plights of the displaced families. The Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Community Support Ser- vices in the state, and Girl- Child Development, Orode Usage, led a government delegation to the community.

The commissioner was accompanied by Mr Chucki Tutu, Special Adviser to the Chairman of Ukwuani Local Government, and Pastor Essais Okpor, Chairman of the community’s peace committee, for an on-the-spot assessment of damages. Speaking, Usage said: “The essence of this visit is not only to sympathise with you.

“We assure you that the state government will stand in solidarity with you during this trying period.” He urged families to be mindful of the harmattan season, which usually come with fierce wind and disastrous issues.