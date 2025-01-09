24 Years After, S’east Governors’ Forum Remains In Dreamland

Share

After the Nigerian-Biafran Civil war that ended in 1970, the Igbo nation that occupies the South-East of Nigeria lost the war. Through what was alleged then to be a deliberate state policy, the richest man in the SouthEast at the time, was stripped and left just 20 Pounds rich.

In spite of the obvious financial limitations, by 1979, the Igbo nation had evolved economically to a place of relevance, enough to run and emerge the Vice President of Nigeria so soon after. That was just nine years after the war. The war ended, but apparently, issues of marginalisation didn’t.

There was a proposal for the establishment of industrial sites at the time which were intended for all states in Nigeria, but did not include Imo and Anambra that were the core Igbo states during this period. Also, the proposals made to develop the power sources at Oji near Enugu never really left the ground.

The people of the South-East at the time, did not come together to cry and bemoan their fate, they already knew they lost a war and their bargaining chips weren’t much. They embraced the challenge as a people and some inspired individuals led the march to the economic rebirth of the region in just about a decade following the civil war.

Consequently, industrialisation within Igboland during this period was privately driven and this is quite instructive. Emerging from the depredation of successive military administrations in Nigeria, the return to democracy in 1999 offered a lot of hope to Nigerians particularly the Igbo nation.

Expectations were high and it was taken for granted that under a civilian democracy, with all the attendant checks and balances; economic and infrastructure development would be fast-tracked and the region would once again blossom as an industrial and economic hub for Nigeria.

Mindful of the mercurial feats of the likes of Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sam Mbakwe, Michael Okpara, and Akanu Ibiam; backed by the sagacity of the likes of Pius Okigbo, Mbonu Ojike, and RBK Okafor, the Igbo nation, unwittingly placed the responsibility for the socio-economic renaissance of the region on the shoulders of the governors of the South-east. Years after, there is not very much to show for it.

When the South-East Governors Forum (SEGF) was founded in the year 2000, it was believed to be the perfect think-tank for accelerated development of the region, in the sense that if the governors generate and agree on any idea, they also would have the treasury of the region at their disposal for execution of such developmental idea.

It was flawless, or so it seemed. More so, the document establishing the Forum states that the SEGF, “is a platform that offers the various governors of the South-east region opportunity to pool ideas and resources together in order to confront common socio-economic challenges and undertake projects that will uplift the wellbeing of the people of the region.

It is now 24 years since the SouthEast Governors’ Forum (SEGF) started sitting, thinking and pooling ideas and resources together.

After these so many years of the existence of SEGF, the South-east still “takes the cake” as the zone with the worst road network in the country; the most uncoordinated agricultural sector; a region perpetually dangling from mid-level to poor quality healthcare delivery with near zero presence of dependable medical emergency response structures.

With high school enrolment figures, the unemployment rate in the region is a vivid reflection of the struggling economy of the region.

The region is now no longer as safe as it used to be, thus making nonsense of the toga of potential investment haven, it hitherto wore with pride. Needless, to add that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow is evidently diminishing.

And for the indigenous investors, there is yet no known, practicable integrated policy proposed by the SEGF to make investment in the region attractive; with concessions and tax holidays to such extent that a man from Anambra State, for instance, can invest large scale in Imo State and be assured of the safety of his investment.

Across the states of the South-east, not a few persons are convinced that by far, the infrastructural deficits in the region across sectors negate the quantum of inflow from the Federation Account in the last 24 years. Needless to mention funds from foreign development and intervention agencies to states in the region.

However, one area the Forum has excelled beyond measure is in the area of brainstorming and consultation. As at today, the SEGF has in its kitty three major economic summits for the development of the South-East, in partnership with several private organisations, chief among which is the South-East Region Economic Development Company (SEREDC).

All the summits produced deep and cerebral master plans for the development of the South-East yet the question that perpetually bogs the mind is what the SEGF is still waiting for after three summits, to inaugurate an implementation committee with timelines. It is expected that after 24 years of its existence, all the paper works that need to be done on the development of the South-East by the SEGF should have been done.

Not even the apex Igbo group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo was left out in the brainstorming for a workable and vi- able economic blueprint for the region. In 2017, Ohanaeze Ndigbo set up a committee to develop an economic blueprint for the South-East. President-General of Ohanaeze at the time, Chief Nnia Nwodo had said:

“The Planning and Strategy Committee, headed by former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Chukwuma Soludo (who is now the Governor of Anambra State), with Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa as deputy and Ferdinand Agu, will design an economic road map for Ndigbo.

It is a rapid response to our new call on our people to develop a spirit of self-reliance.” Nwodo noted that the economic agenda, “would be our home grown effort to initiate practical development models, powered by the private sector and specifically directed in the first place to production, commerce and education.”

It is the hope of many in the region that someday soon, the SEGF will engage in an honest introspection about their role in the development of the South-East

The governors of the South-East should be the rallying point for these initiatives, as the region has had enough theorising; talk shops, summits and documented enough cerebral resolutions that can trigger the development of the region.

It is common knowledge that no sustainable development can take place without critical infrastructure in place; as such it is only fair to acknowledge that the SEGF and its partners, particularly SEREDC, has since drawn out plans for modern rail transport system across the region, a ring road across the South-East states to promote integration, exploitation of natural resources, power generation, healthcare delivery and security.

After more than two decades of planning and documentation, it is the view of many that the plans should leave the shelves and be translated to tangible development projects.

With the groundwork for development laid, the SEGF should move a step further, by raising a financial investment and implementation portfolio in line with its mandate to ‘pool ideas and resources together’ for developmental purposes.

Regrettably, the SEGF in the last 24 years has shown little capacity for joint venture enterprises and its operations speak little of the needed cohesion that would make for strategic deployment of pooled resources to areas of shared needs for the region.

In his valid reaction to the state of development in the South-East, Prof. Obi Nwakanma expressed doubt in the commitment of the SEGF to the development of the region.

The text read in part: “No order, no development module, no strategic cohesion among the governors of the SouthEast to suggest a people aiming at remaking their region into hub of commerce, choice tourist destination or a haven of infrastructural ingenuity and development.” Dismissing marginalisation as an excuse for underdevelopment, he said:

“The North or West did not say we should not build an efficient transregional transport metro system, by jointly developing the old Oriental lines, that would create a network of contacts all over the East and ease the strategic movement of people, or take advantage and rebuild, and expand the rail system that connects PortHarcourt, Aba, Umuahia, Okigwe, Ovim, Afikpo, Enugu, to Eha-Amufu.

‘‘Even if the rail system is a federal project, there has never been a consortium of the Igbo states and consortium of investors that have mounted pressure to force the federal government to hands-off the Eastern Rail system, to be run as a regional terminus.

We have never made the argument. “Mbakwe threatened in 1981 that if the federal government did not build an airport in Owerri, he would mobilise and build one. He did it. He threatened that if they did not build the Petrochemical Plant in Izombe, he would build one by 1984.

The land for the construction of the Imo Petrochemical Plant was already cleared when the soldiers struck on the last day of 1983.” He continued: “I point this to simply suggest that there is nothing the Igbo wish to accomplish in Nigeria that anyone can stop, if the Igbo hold down their lines.

But we’ve deceived ourselves for too long – we have now made Nigeria into a convenient excuse for our own failures and self-indulgence. ‘‘Now, there is a man called Onwuka Kalu. He gave the first N100, 000 as donation towards the Imo State Airport Appeal Fund in Owerri in 1981 or 1982.

There is not a single plaque to honour this man’s gesture at that airport. It will not be the federal government that will do it; it will be the initiative of those who put value to memory in Igbo land.”

Similarly, in his scholarly submission for a journal in 2013, Ikechukwu Ikerionwu recalled that from the dawn of colonialism to the contemporary era, the Igbo nation has always contended against great odds to attain social and economic advancement in Igboland and beyond.

He, however, noted that the postwar era, especially during the 1990s and 2000s, provided a lot of prospects for the Igbo renaissance.

But he maintained that, “this development requires informed men and women who understand the dynamics of the Information Age.”

He continued: “We should plan and implement a new approach in the private sector to replace the present corrupt and inefficient economic management methods that steadily impoverishes the average citizen every day.

‘‘The first task is to re-ignite our characteristic entrepreneurial spirit that gives preeminence to discipline, hard work and calculated risk taking for the purposes of new wealth creation and resultant enhancement in societal development for the welfare of all.”

It is the hope of many in the region that someday soon, the SEGF will engage in an honest introspection about their role in the development of the South-East and perhaps self-appraise their impact on the region in the last 24 years.

If there is still any iota of commitment to their mandate to the people of the South-East, the scales may drop and a new hunger to chart a development path forward for the Igbo nation may be born.

Until then, the industrial and infrastructural squalor in the South-East indict the South-East Governor’s Forum.

