24 Years After CCDI Pays Tribute To Victims Of 9/11 Attack In US

The Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) has extended its condolences to the government and people of the United States of America (USA) on the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack.

The Centre, in a statement issued by its President, Olufemi Aduwo, said 24 years may have passed, yet the horror of that day remains etched upon the collective conscience of humanity.

It said: “On this solemn anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 11th September 2001, the CCDI extends its deepest condolences to the government and people of the United States of America, and in particular to the families and loved ones of the nearly three thousand innocent men, women, and children whose lives were brutally taken.

“Twenty-four years may have passed, yet the horror of that day remains etched upon the collective conscience of humanity. The atrocity was not merely an attack upon the United States; it was an assault upon the very foundations of civilised order.

“It was an affront to the rule of law, to human dignity, and to the principles of peace and freedom that bind the international community.

“The images of destruction and grief serve as an enduring reminder that terrorism respects neither borders nor humanity, and that its financiers and enablers are complicit in crimes that shock the conscience of mankind.

“We pay solemn tribute to the victims and extend our enduring solidarity to the survivors and to the families who bear the weight of irreplaceable loss.

“Their suffering is not borne in isolation, for the world grieves with them, honours their resilience, and remains committed to ensuring that such an outrage shall never be repeated.

“It must be said with clarity and without equivocation: those who finance, harbour, or conspire to enable terrorism against the United States—or against any nation that upholds liberty and justice—must be on notice. Sovereign borders shall not confer immunity. Geography, wealth, or secrecy shall not afford protection.

“The hand of justice, though patient, is relentless, and accountability will ultimately prevail. The international community has both a legal obligation and a moral duty to ensure that no sanctuary exists for terrorism.

“Together, we must uphold a world where peace and freedom cannot be undermined by violence and fear. The CCDI stands resolutely with the United States, united in remembrance, and steadfast in the defence of liberty, dignity, and the rule of law.”