New Telegraph

May 17, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 24-Year-Old Solomon Ukoha…

24-Year-Old Solomon Ukoha manufacture Transformer, Electricity

A twenty-four-year-old boy, Mr Solomon Ukoha has manufactured a functional transformer that can generate electricity for domestic use.

In a trending video, Mr Ukoha said he can produce transformers that can generate electricity for the entire country.

While calling on Abia and the federal government to help him further his Education, Ukoha said that if he could be sponsored for a four more years training it will enable him equip himself with relivant skills and knowledge to develop his God’s given talent.

Asked how he managed to manufacture the transformer with some condemned iron, zink and other fabrics? He said God gave him the inspiration.

On what he use to generate electricity the young boy said he generated the electricity light with crude oil.

He said the generator is capable of powering a full house and can charge handset, empower fans and other domestic home appliances.

The young boy who was at the fun Tv in Umuahia to showcase and demonstrate his product appealed for assistance to enable him develop it further,promising that if given  the needed support he will end power outage in Nigeria.

Post Views: 36

Read Previous

Insecurity: AIG Solicits For Prayer, Support From Oba Of Benin
Read Next

National Security And Asiwaju Getting It Right

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023