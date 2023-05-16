24-Year-Old Solomon Ukoha manufacture Transformer, Electricity

A twenty-four-year-old boy, Mr Solomon Ukoha has manufactured a functional transformer that can generate electricity for domestic use.

In a trending video, Mr Ukoha said he can produce transformers that can generate electricity for the entire country.

While calling on Abia and the federal government to help him further his Education, Ukoha said that if he could be sponsored for a four more years training it will enable him equip himself with relivant skills and knowledge to develop his God’s given talent.

Asked how he managed to manufacture the transformer with some condemned iron, zink and other fabrics? He said God gave him the inspiration.

On what he use to generate electricity the young boy said he generated the electricity light with crude oil.

He said the generator is capable of powering a full house and can charge handset, empower fans and other domestic home appliances.

The young boy who was at the fun Tv in Umuahia to showcase and demonstrate his product appealed for assistance to enable him develop it further,promising that if given the needed support he will end power outage in Nigeria.