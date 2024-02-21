24-year-old Kwara Varsity Student Declared Missing

A 24-year-old student of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, identified as Jimoh Abdulmueez, has been declared missing.

New Telegraph gathered that the Computer Engineering student left the university campus on Thursday evening last week for Ilorin and was yet to be seen since then.

In a piece of information written on social media to announce the development and to ask for assistance from members of the public to help find him, it was said that the matter had been reported to the police without any success so far.

A source in the school narrated that the parents also visited the school to locate their child, all to no avail.

“Mueez said he was leaving for home on Thursday evening. He left Malete at about 7:00 pm. The next day, Friday when he was supposed to have a test or exam, some of his friends who didn’t see him, decided to call him. He was called several times, but he didn’t pick up his calls.

“The friends that are close to him and know the telephone number of his parents later called them. The parents said that he didn’t come home. So, the parents had to visit the university campus, Malete the next day. They searched for him to no avail and had to report at the police station”, the source said.

Also, the information on social media said that, “Last Thursday, 24-year-old Jimoh Abdulmueez, a student of computer engineering at KWASU left Malete for Ilorin and is yet to be seen at home.

‘On Friday, a report was made at the police station, but nothing has been heard so far. Please, anyone with information about his whereabouts should please call the following number:

Mrs. Jimoh Amdalat (His mother) 07030889682 Help us share this on all platforms May Allāh return him and all missing persons safely”.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, promised to contact the DPO of the area for details and updates on the development.