24-Year-Old Dies As Father, Pastors Attempt To Sell Hunchback Mercury

Three persons, including two pastors, have been arrested by the Rivers State-based vigilance organisation, ONELGA OSPAC in connection with the death of Lucky, a 24-year-old man.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that Lucky reportedly died after an operation to remove his hunchback.

In a chat with newsmen, a member of the security group’s Planning and Advisory Committee, code-named OSPAC, said the suspects were apprehended as they attempted to flee Port Harcourt.

One of the suspects, Olatoye, 54, claimed to be the pastor of a new generation church in Osiakpo, a town close to the Omoku area of the state and claimed that his father, Ejike, and Pastor Paul, Ejike’s younger brother, had given him the victim.

During questioning, Olatoye is reported to have admitted that the two brought Lucky to him for surgery so that the family could remove “mercury” from his hunchback.

He said, “Paul said his brother (Ejike) had a son who had a hunchback which he was planning to do away with.

“I asked him why, and he said the boy was a thief; the boy was this and that. He said when the boy was much younger, the father attempted to sell him, but it didn’t work out well.

“He asked whether I knew the people who could take up the boy. I told him that I would make inquiries.”

The suspect noted that everyone had consented to have surgery, so he got in touch with a friend who claimed to be in Abeokuta, Ogun State, and who offered to pay N10 million for “mercury” to be extracted from the victim’s hunchback.

He added, “The boy in question (Lucky) even came to meet me, begging me that if the hunchback could be removed, I should help him. He said he wanted to be like a normal human being.

“I told them that he might not survive the procedure, but he said he would survive it. That was when we fixed a date for us to travel for the procedure.

“My first contact was an NGO in Owerri, Imo State, which said they would extract the ‘mercury’ and pay us N5m.

“I asked him what would be our own percentage. At last, both Paul and Ejike accepted the N5m offer, but the NGO didn’t show up again.”

The suspect explained that he approached another ‘contact’ in Abeokuta, Ogun State, which offered to pay N10m but that the payment would be made in two or three months, which all parties agreed to.

He noted that the victim’s father, Ejike, kept visiting his office and disturbing him.

He added, “The day we travelled for the surgery in Lagos before heading to Abeokuta, Ejike handed over the boy to me and Paul gave me N15,000 for transportation.

“At the hospital, I called the father because of the document we were to sign, but he told me to go ahead and sign on his behalf.

“The operation was carried out, but in the end, the boy couldn’t make it.”

Ejike’s brother, Paul, 38, expressed sadness at the incident, but denied any involvement, saying he only introduced Olawale to his brother

He stated thereafter he was not involved in their subsequent discussion with Olawale and his brother, even as he also denied giving them transport as claimed by Pastor Olawale.

The OSPAC Commander, Felix Nwobakata, while addressing newsmen, said the arrest would serve as a deterrent to anyone trying to indulge in ritual acts.

Speaking through his media aide, Obed Douglas, he confirmed the arrest, adding that the two pastors and the victim’s father had been arrested.

He said, “All three suspects have been handed over to the Assistant Inspector General, Monitoring Unit, Zone 16, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, for further investigation and prosecution.”