24 Teams To Battle For Lagos State Football League

Share

The Lagos State Football Association (LSFA) has announced that a total of 24 teams; 14 men and 10 women, would be competing in this year’s Lagos State Football League.

Speaking during the draws and unveiling of the football league, the chairman of the state FA, Hajji Gafar Liameed, charged all the teams on discipline, fair play and top-class performance.

The chairman said with a violence-free league, sponsors are going to rush to invest in it as he called on all the teams to be at their best.

“Let me further advise the teams and particularly the players, to put in their best performances at all times during the matches,” he said.

“All the matches of the league would get the needed publicity and media mileage that would be beneficial to the players, officials, investors and stakeholders in financial and sporting terms.”

The 2025 season of the State League will kick off on March 19, featuring 14 weeks of thrilling football.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

