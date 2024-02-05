24 shops razed in Sango market fire— Fire Service GM

The General Manager, Oyo State Fire Service, Mr Yemi Akinyinka, yesterday said a total of 24 shops were affected by the midnight fire incident at Sango Market in Ibadan. Akinyinka told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan, however, that, while no life was lost, the cause of the fire incident could not be ascertained as at the time of this report This is just a sawmill at the Awori bus stop in the Abule Egba area of Lagos State has reportedly caught fire. Confirming the incident to our correspondent, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Fire Service, Amodu Shakiri disclosed that the Alausa Fire Service and other relevant agencies are currently on the scene. He added that the cause of the fire is yet unknown.

Speaking on the Ibadan fire, Akinyinka said, “But our firefighters have been able to put the situation under control and an update about the incident will be provided later.” An eyewitness however said the likely cause of the inferno could be electric spark. NAN learnt that goods worth millions of naira were lost in the fire incident. Some of the affected shop owners told NAN that they are now faced with the task of rebuilding their shops and businesses.