24 Persons Arrested Over Plans To Hold Unauthorised Egungun Festival In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 12 suspects for allegedly circulating handbills and posters and information on social media on plans by “OJE PARAPO OF OREGUN” to hold Egungun festival in the Oregun area of the state and also arrested another 12 in the Mafoluku, Oshodi area of the state for a similar offence.

The posters warned and re- stricted the public from freedom of movement, expression, and dignity to human persons. The Command in a statement by SP Abimbola Adebisi, the Police Public Relations Officer, said the police would not tolerate lawlessness in any part of Lagos.

She added that the Commis- sioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has directed the suspension of this festival, saying it is likely to lead to disturbance of public peace and safety.

The PPRO added, “This restriction suffices to make it clear that no group should take laws into their own hands and prevent other Nigerians from movement around and throughout the state at will at any time. The Lagos State Police Command will continue to firmly protect the fundamental human rights of everyone in the state.

“The Command further warns anyone planning unauthorised gatherings or activities that are capable of threatening public peace and safety to desist forthwith from such plans.

“With regard to the publication of the Oregun traditional Egungun festival, scheduled as seen in the handbills and posters for 27th and 28th November, 2025, the Lagos State Police Command has assessed the level of fear and apprehension already generated among residents because of the publication of restrictions against the fundamental freedoms and rights of the people of the state and has hereby declared that the event must not hold.

“No festival that can risk destabilising the peace or heightening tension in the state will be permitted under any circumstances.”

Adebisi added that in similar circumstances at Mafoluku, Oshodi, within the Makinde Police Division, the police also arrested another 12 suspects on November 23 after similar publications were circulated to instigate disturbance of public order.