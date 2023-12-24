24 hours To Christmas Bandits Kill 16 Persons In Plateau

At least 16 people were confirmed gruesomely killed and many injured on Saturday by suspected bandits in Lisham Kwahasnat village of Mangu Local Government of Plateau State.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspected gunmen stormed the community in large numbers at about 10:45 p.m. when the inhabitants were preparing to go to bed.

It was disclosed that the gunmen on entry into the community opened fire on the residents at random and shot anyone onsite, adding that in the operation, which lasted for about an hour, 16 people were killed while those who sustained injuries were taken to Mangu General Hospital for treatment.

The National President, Mwaghavul Development Association (MDA), Sir Joseph Gwankat who confirmed the unfortunate incident, said the latest attack on the people of the Lisham Kwahasnat community in Mangu local government was a rude shock to all the peace-loving people of the council and the entire state.

According to him, no one expected the attack in view of the series of peace meetings the natives had with the Fulanis in recent times, adding that the last of such meetings convened by the military was held last week on Monday.

“The latest attack was a big surprise to us. The Fulani herdsmen came last night and unleashed terror on the people of this community, killing 16 people and injuring others. Those who sustained injuries are at the hospital. We just buried the 16 that were killed.

“I found it difficult to explain because we had met several times with the Fulani people. Just last week, we had a meeting with the Fulani and the natives under the auspices of the organ set up by the GOC, and it was well attended. We resolved to embrace peace, but in spite of this, these people are still attacking. It means we are not telling each other the truth. As long as what we say is not what we do, this thing will continue.

“We have conceded a lot, and each time we have a peace meeting, whatever we say is not what we do. As long as there is an attack, this thing will continue. If they stop the attack today, all the crises will stop. Whatever happened is just a fallback on the previous attack.

“We have talked to our boys and they have embraced peace, but they still keep coming to attack us, killing people like animals. How do we have peace amid all these killings? This is just an act of terrorism,” he said.

Meanwhile Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has strongly condemned the recent brutal attacks on innocent residents in the State

Mutfwang in a Press Statement signed and issued on Sunday by his Director of Press Affairs Mr Gyang Bere directed security agencies to promptly apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the heinous acts and ensure they face the full force of the law.

While Expressing deep concern over the unacceptable violence, Governor Mutfwang urged communities across the state to remain vigilant, reporting any suspicious activities to security forces for immediate action. He questioned the impunity of the attackers who inflict harm on communities, destroy property, and evade justice.

He highlighted the importance of collective collaboration among rural communities, the Governor assured that proactive measures will be taken by the government to curb the ongoing attacks on innocent citizens. He sympathized with affected families and urged them to find solace in God as the government diligently worked to end the prolonged violence.

Wishing swift recovery to those injured, Governor Mutfwang emphasized his administration’s unwavering commitment to pursuing peace and unity. He reassured the public that these goals remain top priorities, with continuous efforts until the desired results are achieved.