24 hours after inauguration, Uzodimma sacks cabinet

Barely 24 hours after he was sworn into office for a second term, the Imo State Governor, Chief Hope Uzodimma, has dissolved the expanded executive council of his administration. This emerged as the governor promised that the new cabinet would be constituted in no distant time.

The governor said he considered a constitutional obligation for him to end the first tenure by dissolving the cabinet, but assured all concerned that ‘they are still a family’. He, however, called on those he considered as dishonest appointees, to have a change of heart. He assured that members of the dissolved cabinet will still be part of his new vision, adding however that there will be a new attitude to work, with a guiding document that will soon be unfolded.

He said to sacked appointees: “I will not abandon you and I am sure you will not abandon me. “I know your various capacities and where you can do better. We will do some sample in and sample out.”