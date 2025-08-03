23rd NSF: Enugu Athletes In High Spirit, Shine At National Trials

With the 23rd National Sports Festival months away, athletes from the host state, Enugu State, have shown part of what to expect as they have been racking up the medals at the ongoing Road to Tokyo National Trials at the Yabatech Sports Complex Lagos.

After Day 2 of the trials, five of the state’s athletes Chioma Onyekwere, Sade Olatoye, Israel Okon and Divine Oladipo all won gold medals in discus and hammer throw for women, 100m men and shotput women respectively with Vivian Obadiah, making it a double gold in 5000m and 3000m for women.

The National and African Record holder in the women’s discus throw, Onyekwere won her event with a distance of 64.96m while Olatoye was dominant in the hammer throw as she heaved a distance of 67.50m.

Oladapo was the dominant force in the shotput for women as they all achieved the ultimate prize in the presence of Enugu State’s Commission for Sports, Lloyd Ike Ekweremadu Jr, who was at the arena to watch the trials.

Two others won silver in the discus throw women and the 5000m women’s final while it was a gold and silver medal finish for Enugu State in the 3000m for women on Day 2 of the trials.

The state was granted the hosting right of the NSF and the sports consultant for the state, Coach Gabriel Opuana, said the athletes are already in good spirits and they are going to be preparing ahead of the festival.

Obiageri Amaechi won the silver in discus throw for women while Blessing Shambor Solomon secured the silver in 5000m and Kevina Akpukudu in 3000m.