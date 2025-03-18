+234Art Fair Aligns With AFC’s Commitment To Empower, Elevate Youth’

Share

The Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) has announced its support for the +234Art Fair for the second year in a row.

In a statement, the Corporation said that its support for the event aligns with its commitment to empowering and elevating the continent’s youth.

The event, organised by Soto Gallery in collaboration with Ecobank Nigeria Limited, AFC and Craneburg Construction Company, will see more than 260 young artists expressing interest in exhibiting their works.

The curated five-day event, titled “Championing Patronage in Nigerian Art,” will feature the works of emerging and un-galleried artists.

The fair will run from March 27 to 31 at the Ecobank Pan African Centre. Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO of the Africa Finance Corporation, stated: “The +234Art Fair aligns with AFC’s advocacy strategy of empowering and elevating Africa’s youthful population, thereby fostering job creation, skills development, value retention and rapid economic growth.

We are proud to continue our collaboration h Ecobank to help drive Africa’s creative industry forward by creating a catalyst for promoting African art and artists locally and on the global stage.”

Bolaji Lawal, Managing Director and Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria, said: “As a Pan-African bank, this fair is an important initiative in our commitment to economic growth and investing in Africa’s next generation of talent.

It offers emerging artists a unique opportunity to showcase their works to key decision-makers, influencers, and a global audience.”

