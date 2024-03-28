2,329 Suspects Arrested Within 100 Days In Lagos – CP Fayoade

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, Mr Adegoke Fayoade, has said that no fewer than 2,329 suspects were arrested within his first 100 days in Lagos. Fayoade disclosed this yesterday while briefing newsmen on his achievements since he assumed duty as Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command. He said that those arrested include suspected cultists, armed robbers and kidnappers among others.

The police boss said many suspects were arrested during raids of different black spots in the state, noting that 2,253 of those raided were prosecuted, while many others were currently being processed for prosecution. Fayoade pointed out specifically that the past month, the command arrested 64 suspects, including armed robbery, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms and unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

“We recovered a total of 20 firearms, including four toy guns, 120 rounds of toy ammunitions, 28 live ammunitions, 15 live cartridges, three expended cartridges, four vehicles, seven POS machines, cutlasses, illicit drugs and various charms. “A total of 4,502 motorcycles have so far been impounded on banned routes and have been handed over to the State Government for crushing. “All suspects are to be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation,” he said.