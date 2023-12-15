2,311 Repentant Insurgents Reintegrated Into Society – IOM

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has said, that no fewer than 2,311 out of 160,000 surrendered Boko Haram insurgents were rehabilitated and reintegrated into the society, with 89 per cent from Borno State, while others were spread across the states in the country.

Addressing journalists at the end-of-year parley at IOM head office in Maiduguri on Friday, the Chief of Mission in Nigeria, Mr Laurent De Boeck said a total of 157,689 repentant insurgents are currently undergoing rehabilitation at their various camps including the Hajj Camp in Maiduguri.

De Boeck said, about 3,000 former dreaded combatants and their associates are still waiting for judgement to be conducted in Abuja by relevant Courts.

“Since the establishment of IOM in Nigeria in 2001, the Organization has maintained an active presence, with a workforce spanning five sub-offices in Benin City, Lagos, Yola, Katsina, and Maiduguri, along with a main office in Abuja. Operating in 30 states and the Federal Capital, he added.

He said, “So far, no fewer than 2,311 out of the total figure of 160,000 surrendered members of Boko Haram Terrorists have been rehabilitated and reintegrated into the society, with about 89 per cent are indigenes of Borno state, while others were spread from across the states across the country. We also have data of about 3,000 former dreaded combatants and their associates who are still waiting for judgment to be conducted in Abuja by relevant Courts.”

On the success stories recorded, the IOM Chief said, the Organization collaborates closely with migrants, displaced populations, Communities, governmental bodies, and intergovernmental and non-governmental partners at both the federal and state levels.

De Boeck said, “In 2023, the organization demonstrated a substantial commitment and impactful interventions across various sectors to address pressing humanitarian needs resulting from conflicts, environmental and climate hazards, and displacement across several states.”

“For example, under our Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programme, IOM was able to reach a remarkable 127,075 individuals across 37 camp locations in Adamawa and Borno states, with significant accomplishments to include the completion of six solar boreholes, the construction of 402 shower and latrine stances, and successful hygiene promotion campaigns reaching 37,266 individuals, he said.

“Likewise, on shelter and Non-Food Items (NFIs), IOM played a crucial role in addressing the shelter needs of 71,666 individuals affected by conflicts and environmental hazards.

Additionally, 37,277 individuals benefited from Non- Food Items (NFIs) interventions, ensuring access to personal and household items through hybrid, in-kind, and cash-based approaches, as well as the construction of 270 mudbrick shelters, were implemented., He further explained.

While acknowledging the support from the federal and state governments, the military and para-military apparatus, development partners and the resilient people, De Boeck said the commitment to coordination, innovation, and community engagement reflects a holistic approach to humanitarian assistance in the face of complex challenges, even as he said, his Organization will reflect on the achievements of the past year, remains dedicated to fostering resilience and providing essential support to those in need.