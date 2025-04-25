231 Nigerians Rescued From Ghana Cyber Trafficking Return

Share

No fewer than 231 Nigerians trafficked to Ghana for cybercrime activities have been rescued and repatriated to Nigeria, in a coordinated effort by Ghanaian authorities and Nigerian agencies.

The victims, many of whom were lured with false promises of lucrative jobs, were instead coerced into engaging in internet fraud after being handed laptops.

Some of them had reportedly been held in Ghana for up to five years before their rescue.

According to Staff Officer Dominic Mensah, Head of Human Trafficking at Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the victims were discovered during a recent raid on an estate where they were lodged.

He said 27 suspected traffickers were arrested during the operation.

“We got intelligence on the location two weeks ago and struck last week. We found underage youths and adults held there. Some were sick, and to prevent a humanitarian crisis, the Ghanaian government decided to repatriate them back to Nigeria,” Mensah explained.

The victims were officially handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) for further profiling and support.

The estate owner where the victims were held is currently undergoing trial in Ghana, with authorities vowing that all those involved in the trafficking network will be arrested and prosecuted.

NIDCOM Chairperson, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who received the returnees in Abuja, encouraged them not to feel ashamed of their ordeal.

“You are being received on behalf of President Bola Tinubu. The President cares about you and every Nigerian, regardless of where you reside. Hold your heads high. For those who want to return to school or learn a trade, support will be provided through your state governments,” Dabiri-Erewa assured.

She thanked key stakeholders who facilitated the rescue and repatriation, including Chief Calistus Elozieuwa, the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana, and Wema Bank, which covered transportation costs. Among the returnees were four girls.

Dabiri-Erewa also emphasized the government’s resolve to shame and prosecute human traffickers, just as it does with drug traffickers.

“They will not go scot-free. Traffickers will be punished. NAPTIP and other agencies will help you reintegrate and find jobs. You have a bright future ahead.”

Also speaking, NAPTIP Zonal Commander, Comfort Agboka, confirmed that all victims would be thoroughly profiled, while the suspects would be transferred to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation.

Share