230,435 Adamawa Residents Screened For Hypertension, Diabetes

No fewer than 230,435 residents of Adamawa have so far been screened under Project 10 Million, for hypertension and diabetes mellitus across the twenty one local government areas of the state.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri during the official flag-off of the screening exercise under the non-communicable diseases also approved Health Insurance Enrolment for those who tested positive.

Project 10 Million is a nationwide initiative themed, “Know your number, control your number”, which prioritizes the health of Nigerians, and is aimed at screening 10 million Nigerians for hypertension and diabetes.

Fintiri, during the flag off of the screening exercise, expressed commitment to improve the healthcare standards across the state and ensure that citizens have the chance to know their health status, seek early intervention, and adopt preventive measures.

The governor who was represented by his Deputy, Kaletapwa Farauta, appreciated the efforts of health workers, other key stake holders, and partners for their crucial role in the campaign and urged them to have ups and downs in their conducts.

While underscoring the importance of teamwork, mobilizing the citizens and raising awareness on the significance of the campaign, Governor Fintiri emphasized that those found in need of further care will be referred to the state’s healthcare facilities for specialized attention and guidance on managing their health.

