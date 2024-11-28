230 Contractors Bid For Supply Of NYSC Kits

Share

Two hundred and thirty contractors took part the bid for the production and supply of training kits for the 2025 Batches A, B and C members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The items included suits, belts, crested vests, plain vests, caps, PE shorts and jungle boots. Director-General YD Ahmed said this while conducting the technical bid opening at the NYSC Headquarters in Abuja.

The Brigadier General promised the contractors that the exercise would be transparent. He said before the technical bid opening, the contracts for the items were advertised on October 27 and a duration of four weeks was given for prospective contractors to indicate their interest in line with the provision of the Public Procurement Act 2007.

Ahmed said: “This effort is geared towards ensuring transparency, fairness, reliability and accountability in line with the enabling Act.”

The Director of Procurement Chris Gimba, who represented the DG, handed over the keys of the bid boxes to the Secretary of the NYSC Tenders Board Umar Yahaya who conducted the bidding process. Meanwhile, civil society organisations and NGOs who observed the exercise, applauded the NYSC for the event.

