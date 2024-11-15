23-Year-Old Robbery Suspect Steals Police Phone Inside Patrol Van

Share

…As Osun Police Parade Murder, Robbery, Cultism Suspects

The 23-year-old Godwin Emmanuel, a suspected armed robber, has confessed to stealing a police officer’s phone while being transported in a patrol van to the Osun State Police Command in Osogbo.

Emmanuel, who was paraded alongside two accomplices, Olajide Kareem (28) and Mike Emmanuel (33), is accused of armed robbery and the assault of a 65-year-old woman on the Ilesa-Osu expressway.

During an interview with journalists, Godwin narrated how he took the phone inside the patrol van.

He said, “I was arrested for armed robbery. While being transported, I stole a phone in the patrol van. I didn’t know it was a police phone. I beg for forgiveness. I wanted to use it to call my people because they didn’t know I had been arrested.”

The suspect, who has been in detention for two months, explained that he secretly carried the phone into the cell, removed its SIM card, and attempted to use it before officers discovered it.

“They later searched me and found the phone. Please tell them to forgive me. I won’t do it again,” he pleaded.

Earlier, the Osun State Police Command has paraded several suspects linked to various crimes, including murder, armed robbery, cultism, and unlawful possession of firearms.

Briefing journalists during the suspects parade, the command’s spokesperson on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammed Umar, highlighted recent successes recorded by the command, revealing a series of arrests across the state.

According to Opalola, five suspects, including Ogunsola Roqeeb (23), Akeem Akinola (36), Lamidi Abass (38), Ibrahim Quadri (22), and Adeyemi Adijat (58), were arrested for the death of Adewale Temitope.

The incident occurred, she said occured

on November 6, 2024, when Temitope and another individual reportedly stole beverages from a shop at Asumon Junction, Ede.

“The shop owner, Adeyemi Adijat, raised an alarm, leading to hoodlums in the area attacking Temitope, who succumbed to the injuries sustained. Exhibits recovered include cannabis, beverages, and cigarettes.

Cult Leader Apprehended:

In a relative vein, a notorious cultist, Bakare Saheed, also known as “Ewe” (32), was apprehended for crimes including armed robbery and murder.

The police said Saheed confessed to the 2020 killing of a rival cult member under the orders of another cult leader, Bode Owoeye.

He further admitted to possession of firearms used for various crimes. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang.

Arrests for Possession of Firearms

The command arrested Oladele Sunday, alias “Okoro” (26), linked to the activities of a cult gang.

Two locally made single-barrel pistols were recovered from him. According to the police, Sunday had previously fled Osun State to evade arrest but regrouped with another cult group in Ilesha.

Robbery Syndicate Busted

Olamilekan Olayinka (30) was arrested for his involvement in a robbery syndicate terrorizing the Ife/Modakeke area.

The police recovered items including phones and ammunition. The suspect admitted to targeting Ile-Ife residents during a festival.

Armed Robbery and Rape Case

Three suspects, Olajide Kareem (28), Mike Emmanuel (33), and Godwin Emmanuel (23), were paraded for robbing travelers on the Ilesha-Osu Expressway.

A 65-year-old victim identified Kareem as the person who raped her during the robbery. The incident also resulted in the death of the victim’s husband.

Stolen Vehicle Syndicate Cracked

A syndicate involved in stealing and reselling vehicles was dismantled, with suspects including Lawan Yaro (30), Gambo Dugje (34), and others arrested. Several stolen vehicles, including a Toyota Camry and a Venza, were recovered during investigations.

The police reassured residents of their commitment to ensuring safety in the state. CP Umar called on members of the public to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station. All suspects will be prosecuted after the completion of investigations.

