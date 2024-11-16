23-year-old robbery suspect steals phone in patrol van

Share

23-year-old Godwin Emmanuel, a suspected armed robber, has confessed to stealing a police officer’s phone, while being transported in a patrol van in Osogbo.

Emmanuel, who was paraded alongside two accomplices, Olajide Kareem (28) and Mike Emmanuel (33), is accused of armed robbery and the assault of a 65-year-old woman on the Ilesa-Osu Expressway.

During an interview with journalists, Godwin narrated how he took the phone inside the patrol van. “I was arrested for armed robbery. While being transported, I stole a phone in the van. I didn’t know it was a police phone. I beg for forgiveness, I wanted to use it to call my people because they didn’t know I had been arrested.”

The suspect, who has been in detention for two months, explained that he secretly carried the phone into the cell, removed its SIM card, and attempted to use it before officers discovered it. “They later searched me and found the phone. Please tell them to forgive me. I won’t do it again,” he pleaded.

The Osun State Police Command had earlier paraded several suspects linked to various crimes, including murder, armed robbery, cultism, and unlawful possession of firearms.

Briefing journalists during the parade of the suspects on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammed Umar, the police command’s spokesperson highlighted the recent successes recorded by the command, revealing a series of arrests across the state.

According to Opalola, five suspects, including Ogunsola Roqeeb (23), Akeem Akinola (36), Lamidi Abass (38), Ibrahim Quadri (22), and Adeyemi Adijat (58), were arrested for the death of Adewale Temitope.

She said that the incident occurred on November 6, 2024, when Temitope and another individual reportedly stole beverages from a shop at Asumon Junction, Ede.

“The shop owner, Adeyemi Adijat, raised an alarm, which caused hoodlums in the area to attack Temitope, who succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the process. Exhibits recovered from the suspects included cannabis, beverages, and cigarettes.

A notorious cultist, Bakare Saheed, also known as “Ewe” (32), was apprehended for crimes including armed robbery and murder. The police said Saheed confessed to the killing of a rival cult member in 2020 on the orders of another cult leader, Bode Owoeye. He further admitted to possession of firearms used for various crimes. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang.

The command arrested Oladele Sunday, alias “Okoro” (26), linked to the activities of a cult gang. Two locally made single-barrel pistols were recovered from him. According to the police, Sunday had previously fled Osun State to evade arrest but regrouped with another cult group in Ilesha.

A syndicate involved in stealing and reselling vehicles was dismantled, with suspects including Lawan Yaro (30), Gambo Dugje (34), and others arrested. Several stolen vehicles, including a Toyota Camry and a Venza, were recovered during investigations.

